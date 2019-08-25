Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Ann Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle Ann Jones Obituary
Michelle Ann Jones

Bear - Michelle Ann Jones, age 64, of Bear, DE, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, August 17, 2019. Michelle was a strong, hardworking woman who fought to the end. She cherished her family and the grandchildren brought much joy to her life. Michelle was a loyal and dedicated friend who was always helping others. She worked for many years at Red Lion Christian School as the kitchen manager and bus driver. Michelle attended Love of Christ Church. She enjoyed baking, sewing, and sharing a good joke. Michelle will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her.

Michelle is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Scalia (Michael) and Melanie Orr (Anthony); grandchildren: Madeline and Aaron Scalia and Rhoslyn and Carys Orr; siblings: Jeff, Joel, Kim, Beth, Lenore, and Gayle; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Jones; son, Matthew Jones; father, Joseph Gricol; mother, Barbara Gricol Owens; and brother, Brian Gricol.

A visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Michelle's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now