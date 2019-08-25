|
|
Michelle Ann Jones
Bear - Michelle Ann Jones, age 64, of Bear, DE, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, August 17, 2019. Michelle was a strong, hardworking woman who fought to the end. She cherished her family and the grandchildren brought much joy to her life. Michelle was a loyal and dedicated friend who was always helping others. She worked for many years at Red Lion Christian School as the kitchen manager and bus driver. Michelle attended Love of Christ Church. She enjoyed baking, sewing, and sharing a good joke. Michelle will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her.
Michelle is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Scalia (Michael) and Melanie Orr (Anthony); grandchildren: Madeline and Aaron Scalia and Rhoslyn and Carys Orr; siblings: Jeff, Joel, Kim, Beth, Lenore, and Gayle; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Jones; son, Matthew Jones; father, Joseph Gricol; mother, Barbara Gricol Owens; and brother, Brian Gricol.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Michelle's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019