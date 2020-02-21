|
Michelle Ciotti Masiello
Wilmington - Michelle Ciotti Masiello, 57 of Wilmington passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Michelle was born in Wilmington, the daughter of Jeannette (Smith) and Francis Ciotti. She was a graduate of Delcastle High School and was a self-employed hair stylists and cosmetologist. She had previously worked at the Hair Station in Stanton. Michelle was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church, enjoyed vacationing at Lewes beach and loved spending time with family and friends.
Michelle will be dearly missed by her husband of 35 years, William J. Masiello; her daughter, Demi Masiello and her son, Blaise Masiello all of Wilmington; her parents, Jeannette and Francis Ciotti of Lewes; her sister and brother-in-law, Lisa (Ciotti) and Michael Lento of Lewes; her brother and sister-in-law, Jeffrey and Tina Ciotti of Newark; her niece and nephews Chase and Alexia Lento and Gabriel Ciotti. Her father-in-law, William Masiello Sr. and wife Sue of Reading, PA; her brother-in-laws Vincent Masiello of Orlando, Florida and Christopher Masiello of Wilmington, DE. Michelle is preceded in death by her mother-in-law Pat Masiello.
Mass of Christiana Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 12 Noon at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2501 Centerville Road, Wilmington, where friends may call after 10:30 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Helen Graham Center, 4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020