Michelle "Shelly" Goldsboro
Middletown - Michelle "Shelly" Goldsboro, age 59, of Middletown, DE, and formerly of West Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Born and raised in Middletown on November 15, 1960, Shelly was the youngest daughter of Pauline (Miller) Goldsboro and the late James F. Goldsboro. Shelly worked as a church volunteer at the Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthew in Wilmington and at The People's Settlement in Wilmington. A friend to the community, she loved to give back by donating clothing, coordinating toy and shoe drives and feeding the hungry. Shelly will always be remembered for her big heart, intelligence, free spirit, and her flair for fashion, many fondly called her "Hollywood".
In addition to her father, Shelly was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Goldsboro; and brother-in-law, Victor L. Caulk. She is survived by her mother, Pauline (Miller) Goldsboro of Middletown; five siblings, Gregory E. Goldsboro of Wilmington, Thalia E. Goldsboro-Panton (Courtney) of Brooklyn, NY, Pandora M. Goldsboro-Caulk of Bear, Philamonia I. Goldsboro of Elkton, MD and James A. Goldsboro of Newark; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A public visitation will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, in compliance with public health regulations. A "Celebration of Life" will follow at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shelly's memory to Meals on Wheels Delaware, 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 207, Wilmington, DE 19801.
