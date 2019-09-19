|
|
Mickey Schell
Newark - Howard "Mickey" Schell, age 81, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, September 14, 2019.
A visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Mickey's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 19, 2019