Miguel "Mikey" Gomez

Miguel "Mikey" Gomez In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Miguel "Mikey" Gomez

02/01/1981 - 02/01/2010

Mikey, it's been 10 years without you.

We are staying strong as a family. Your boys Alex + Jordyn are loved, they are turning into wonderful young men, we are so proud. We speak of you often, and you are present at every milestone. The nieces you never met Yarissa, Mia + Genesis love you and know you through us.

You were the first for all of us, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and uncle.

Forever in our hearts

Love Mom, and Allison.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
