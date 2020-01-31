|
In Loving Memory Of
Miguel "Mikey" Gomez
02/01/1981 - 02/01/2010
Mikey, it's been 10 years without you.
We are staying strong as a family. Your boys Alex + Jordyn are loved, they are turning into wonderful young men, we are so proud. We speak of you often, and you are present at every milestone. The nieces you never met Yarissa, Mia + Genesis love you and know you through us.
You were the first for all of us, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and uncle.
Forever in our hearts
Love Mom, and Allison.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020