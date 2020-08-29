Mildred CohenWilmington - Mildred Cohen was born "Molly" on May 6, 1924, in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of Rose and Jacob Shore. Mildred was the youngest of four siblings and the only girl. Brothers Aaron, Milton, Morris and Leon cherished her. They lived above their family-owned candy store. Mildred or "Cookie" as she was sometimes called was known to work the soda fountain, giving her friends extra scoops of ice cream. She graduated from Overbrook High School and worked as a secretary in a law firm.After WWII, Mildred met the enduring love of her life, Herman Cohen, Army veteran, on a blind date arranged by her cousin. They married six months later, despite her concerns about moving to 'the country' or Wilmington, DE.Sharing more than 70 years together, she and Herman raised four children, Janet, Arnold, Phillip and Sharon, giving them a loving Jewish home and prioritizing education. Though Janet and Arnold pre-deceased her, Mildred passed on her love of classical music to them and lovingly supported all of her children's passions from ice skating to antiquing. No one could ask for a better mom.Mildred and Herman were examples of exceptional resilience. They were close to their Jewish roots and hosted countless holidays. Together they cultivated a love of art, philanthropy and travel. Mildred enjoyed destinations near and far, and made numerous friends along the way. At the age of 60, Mildred joined Herman's side at Cohen's Furniture and worked there for twenty years.Mildred, with her nails done, high heels and penchant for fine clothing, above all was embracing of everyone in the family from her children's spouses Pam, Mike and Lynne, to Renee and Tom Felder, Shelley Stein Parker and family, cousins, nieces, nephews and beyond. She was thrilled when her first grandchild Sarah was born and loved being a grandmother to Monica, Glenn, Kristen and Brian as well as a great grandmother to Aliza, Trevor, Ella, Quinn, Reid, Finn, Maeve and most recently Ian and Hudson.Remarkably, Herman pre-deceased Mildred by two years to the exact day, and were the same age when they both passed away. In her final days, she had Phillip and Sharon by her side, and with the incredible support of Andrene Bennett and the Lodge Lane family. She will always be remembered for her integrity, intelligence, wit, honestly, class, humility, grace and twinkle in her eyes.SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL