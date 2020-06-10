Mildred E. Hamilton
Mildred E. Hamilton

Newark - Age 85, passed June 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard J Hamilton and her 8 siblings. She is survived by her three daughters; Regina K. Ianozi, Joan K. Hamilton and Andrea M. Ritter; three sons in law, Jim Ianozi, John Erdmann, and Timothy Ritter; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A private Graveside Service will be held June 15th at 11 AM in All Saints Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be planned in the future.

To read a complete obituary and leave an online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
All Saints Cemetery
