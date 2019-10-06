|
|
Mildred E. Hein
New Castle - Age 91 of New Castle, DE passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 after a brief illness.
She was born October 8, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Louis and Emma (nee Schafer) Saltenberger. Mildred married William Hein in 1948 and they started their family in South Philadelphia, then relocated to New Castle in 1962. She was a homemaker until she began working as a retail associate at the Strawbridge and Clothier in the Christiana Mall from the store's inception until it was closed in 2006. It was there where she met many beloved friends, with whom she enjoyed shopping and taking trips to Atlantic City as well as Delaware Park casinos. Mildred also enjoyed watching the Phillies and spending time with her grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, William Hein; her parents; and her brother, William Saltenberger; Mildred is survived by her three sons, Bill (Ruth Ann) of Millsboro, DE, Rick (Sandra) of New Castle, DE, and Robert of New Castle, DE; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Saint Francis LIFE Center, who helped with Mildred's care and allowed her to remain mostly independent through the last few years.
Services will be private.
CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019