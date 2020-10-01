Mildred E. Howell



Millsboro - On September 30, 2020, Mildred E Howell, age 87, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at Cadia Renaissance, Millsboro, DE.



Millie, as she liked to be called, was born March 15,1933 in Carlisle, PA, the only child of Percy and Marguerite Weigle (DeCampli). The family moved to Wilmington, DE where Millie graduated Wilmington High School in 1951. A standout student she was active in and led numerous Clubs. She was recognized for exemplifying the qualities of leadership, courage and honor and was awarded the American Legion School Award. But most important to Mom were the lifelong friends she made at WHS.



Mom worked for almost twenty years at the DuPont Company; while there she and a group of co-workers formed "the lunch bunch" staying friends long after retirement. Upon retiring she pursued many of her interests, including volunteering at the Wilmington Library, the Salvation Army and St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. Mom was passionate about movies and theatre and was active with the local Wilmington Drama League and The Brandywiners.



Mom was a wonderful loving mother, a devoted friend and was a bright light to all who knew her. She was best known for her innate kindness, unconditional love, quick wit and unique ability to connect with people she met. She was an excellent seamstress and made award winning Halloween costumes for her children. Mom also was a wonderful cook and her baked macaroni and cheese is revered. Sending random "You're Special" cards to friends and family will be missed. She turned her children on to the magic of Christmas which is a big part of her legacy. She was well-read, always had a (big) book going and was always curious and learning. Mom was the "world's best hugger". She loved to travel and fulfilled two of her lifelong dreams of riding in a hot air balloon and parasailing. Mom loved music - which was always on in the house. She had a zest for life which was passed on to her children, with simple pleasures being the best. She loved spending time at the beach, as well as hot fudge sundaes and coffee (black). She adored Frank Sinatra and her hero and friend was Kermit The Frog. But most of all Mom loved her family. She was most proud of her children. She led a full and meaningful life. Our dear Mother will forever be profoundly and deeply missed.



Once married to Richard G. Howell, they had five children, daughters Karen, Laura (Bill), Betsy (Tom), Amy and son, Steven. Millie is survived by these five children, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the staff at Cadia for taking care of our mother for almost six years - especially the following who Mom was very fond of: Amber, Ida, Patty, Crystal, Nie, Emily, Tammy, Kathleen, Chris and Ralph.



Due to the current Covid pandemic, a celebration of life will be delayed to a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store