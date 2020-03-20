|
|
Mildred Eva Villermaux
Bear - Mildred Eva Bromwell-Villermaux passed away quietly to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020. She was born at Wilmington General Hospital and spent her entire life enjoying her family and friends locally. She is survived by her sisters: Patsy Collins, Nancy Andrews (George), Ruth Deery (Joe); brother, John Bromwell (Kim); and her sisters-in-law: Grace Chapman (Wayne), Carol Villermaux, and Abbie Bromwell. She also leaves behind her children: Edmond Villermaux (Darlene), Jeanette Yost (Joe), and Michelle Robinson (Paul). In addition, Mildred is survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Edmond; her daughter, Renee Rose; her sister, Barbara Dennis; and brothers, Jimmy and Robert Bromwell. She was blessed with many fantastic memories with her extended family as well. Mildred also had many dear friends that kept her active until her final days, many of whom she met at the Claymore and Fraim Senior Centers later in life. She had many great laughs playing cards, shuffleboard, Wii bowling, and trips to Delaware Park. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were another source of inspiration to help her fight through her battle with COPD and lung cancer; they helped her to outlive the doctor's predictions by several years. Mildred was well taken care of by Heartland Hospice/Bayada Hospice and their nurses and staff, especially Christina Lynch, Shannon, and her aide Melissa. They took great care of her until the end. Mildred set the example of "family first" and cherished them all until the end of her days!
The family will have a celebration of Mildred's life and legacy once the restrictions due to COVID-19 are lifted. Current regulations only permit limited gatherings. A private burial will be held this week at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Please watch the funeral home website for future service details. In lieu of flowers please donate to either of the senior centers listed above. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020