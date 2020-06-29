Mildred Lovelace
1922 - 2020
Mildred Lovelace

Wilmington - Mildred E. Lovelace, 97, passed away June 20, 2020, in Newark, DE. Mildred is survived by 2 daughters, Lula Rosser and Sharon Earl; 2 sisters-in-law, Jency Pannell and Betsy Pannell; a host of grand, great-grand, and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and a god-daughter, Sandra Wright. Her viewing is 9:00-10:45 am, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Congo Funeral Home, 201 N. Gray Ave., Wilm., DE 19805, with her Celebation of Life Service beginning at 11:00 AM. www.congofuneralhome.com




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Congo Funeral Home-West Chapel
JUL
1
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Congo Funeral Home-West Chapel
201 N Gray Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 652-8887
