Mildred M. Cleaver
Newark - Mildred M. Cleaver passed away on May 13, 2020 at the age of 99 at Newark Manor. She was born in Christiana, DE on August 16, 1920 to the late Mary and John Hanna.
She enjoyed gardening, baking, going crabbing and spending time with her children. She was a pro at catching crabs with a hand line. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to all.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Edgar E. Cleaver of over 50 years. She is survived by her children: Doris Allen, Carol Fioravanti and Parke (BJ) Cleaver; 6 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren. Family wishes to extend a special thank you to their extended family at Newark Manor. A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Newark - Mildred M. Cleaver passed away on May 13, 2020 at the age of 99 at Newark Manor. She was born in Christiana, DE on August 16, 1920 to the late Mary and John Hanna.
She enjoyed gardening, baking, going crabbing and spending time with her children. She was a pro at catching crabs with a hand line. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to all.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Edgar E. Cleaver of over 50 years. She is survived by her children: Doris Allen, Carol Fioravanti and Parke (BJ) Cleaver; 6 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren. Family wishes to extend a special thank you to their extended family at Newark Manor. A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.