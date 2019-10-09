Services
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
For more information about
Mildred Simpson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Nick's House of Ribs
14410 Coastal Hwy
Ocean City, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred M. Simpson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred M. Simpson Obituary
Mildred M. Simpson

Bishopville - Mildred M. Simpson, age 89, of Bishopville, MD died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD. She was born in Lancaster, PA and was the daughter of the late Charles and Elsie (Boose) Myers.

She is survived by two sons, David Simpson (Mary) of St. Petersburg, FL and Craig Simpson of Middletown, DE; two sisters, Nancy Summy of Elizabethtown, PA and Carol Ruth of Selbyville, DE; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Simpson in 2017.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1pm-3pm on Saturday, October 12th at Nick's House of Ribs, 14410 Coastal Hwy in Ocean City, MD.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now