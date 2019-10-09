|
|
Mildred M. Simpson
Bishopville - Mildred M. Simpson, age 89, of Bishopville, MD died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD. She was born in Lancaster, PA and was the daughter of the late Charles and Elsie (Boose) Myers.
She is survived by two sons, David Simpson (Mary) of St. Petersburg, FL and Craig Simpson of Middletown, DE; two sisters, Nancy Summy of Elizabethtown, PA and Carol Ruth of Selbyville, DE; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Simpson in 2017.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1pm-3pm on Saturday, October 12th at Nick's House of Ribs, 14410 Coastal Hwy in Ocean City, MD.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019