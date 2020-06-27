Mildred Mullikin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Mullikin

Elsmere - Mildred Mullikin, 86 of Elsmere, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on June 26, 2020, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Born in Relief, NC, daughter of Amy (Pate) and Clayton McCourry, she moved to DE and married Carroll Mullikin on February 2, 1952.

Mildred is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Patricia and Jack Brown of Earleville, MD, Karen and Mark Pruitt of Wilmington and Michelle and Bill Rhoads of Bear; her grandchildren and their spouses, Mark (Terri), Matthew, Ryann, Dusty (Brittany), Doug (Nina) and Drew (Chrissy) and her great-grandchildren, Cece, Jay, Chase, Sophia, Steven, Justin, Talia, Cassidy, Casin, Brooks, Brynleigh, Lakelyn, Logan, Michael and Jessie.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Carroll in 2008 and her 6 siblings, Hoyt, Helen, Eunice, Phil, Colleen, and Pat.

Mildred worked as sales clerk at the DressBarn for 20 years and was a member of Peniel United Methodist Church but her greatest joy was her family and home to which she dedicated her life. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

A special thanks to the nurses, aides, and doctors at DE Hospice, especially Jenn Barden, RN as well as her in home caregivers Joann and Angie.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday morning at 11 AM at Silverbrook Cemetery, Lancaster Avenue and DuPont Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to either Peniel United Methodist Church, 115 E. Market Street, Newport, DE 19804 or Delaware Hospice 16 Polly Drummond Center, Newark, DE 19713. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Silverbrook Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved