Mildred Mullikin
Elsmere - Mildred Mullikin, 86 of Elsmere, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on June 26, 2020, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Born in Relief, NC, daughter of Amy (Pate) and Clayton McCourry, she moved to DE and married Carroll Mullikin on February 2, 1952.
Mildred is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Patricia and Jack Brown of Earleville, MD, Karen and Mark Pruitt of Wilmington and Michelle and Bill Rhoads of Bear; her grandchildren and their spouses, Mark (Terri), Matthew, Ryann, Dusty (Brittany), Doug (Nina) and Drew (Chrissy) and her great-grandchildren, Cece, Jay, Chase, Sophia, Steven, Justin, Talia, Cassidy, Casin, Brooks, Brynleigh, Lakelyn, Logan, Michael and Jessie.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Carroll in 2008 and her 6 siblings, Hoyt, Helen, Eunice, Phil, Colleen, and Pat.
Mildred worked as sales clerk at the DressBarn for 20 years and was a member of Peniel United Methodist Church but her greatest joy was her family and home to which she dedicated her life. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
A special thanks to the nurses, aides, and doctors at DE Hospice, especially Jenn Barden, RN as well as her in home caregivers Joann and Angie.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday morning at 11 AM at Silverbrook Cemetery, Lancaster Avenue and DuPont Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to either Peniel United Methodist Church, 115 E. Market Street, Newport, DE 19804 or Delaware Hospice 16 Polly Drummond Center, Newark, DE 19713. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.