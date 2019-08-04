|
Mildred P. Swyka
Middletown -
Mildred Paulina Swyka, 93, of Middletown, DE passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on August 1, 2019.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8th from 9 - 11am at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon at St. Basil's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 231 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City, MD. Interment will follow in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019