Mildred S. McGraw (Midge)



New Castle - Mildred S. McGraw (Midge) closed her eyes on the world on Thursday, September 10th, 2020, at the age of ninety-five.



Midge was born to parents Mildred and Marvin Steenbergh on January 25th, 1925, in Utica, NY.



She grew up the eldest of three and attended West Winfield High School. In 1947, she married Edward F. McGraw of Utica, NY. They relocated to Seaford, Delaware in 1952, and then to Wilmington in 1954. The couple had three children. Midge worked for many years as a teachers' aide at Sterck School for The Deaf in Newark. She moved to New Castle in 1994 after her husband passed.



Midge owned the Rising Sun Tavern in New Castle for twenty-four years and often opened the house for Day in Old New Castle. She loved antiques and historic architecture, as well as the great outdoors. She was an avid hiker well into her eighties and was a member of the Wilmington Trail Club. In her seventies, Midge took several trips to Europe, and at eighty-six, she visited her grandson in Japan.



Her cabin in the Adirondacks was her favorite place. She loved to sit on the porch—or in the pond house—and watch the birds and chipmunks while enjoying a glass of wine.



Midge is survived by her son, Jim, daughter Ellen, and three grandchildren: Jordan, Olivia, and Emily.



A memorial gathering will be held at Chandler Funeral Home in Hockessin, Delaware, on Saturday, October 10th from 11 AM to 3 PM. Visitors will be limited to twenty at a time due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Salvation Army, New Castle Historical Society, or Protect the Adirondacks.









