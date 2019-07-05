|
Millard M. "Dave" Davis
Newark - Millard M. "Dave" Davis, age 97, of Newark, DE, son of the late LeRoy and Nellie Davis, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 29, 2019. Dave was a loving husband and dad who provided for his family and was a valued employee of Electric Hose and Rubber Company for 40 years before retiring. He loved dancing with his wife; they were members of Circle 4 Square Dancing Club for 65 years.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Eileen Davis; and son, T. W. Davis (Amy).
A visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, from 11 AM-12 Noon at Christiana Presbyterian Church, 15 N. Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE 19702 followed by a memorial service in celebration of Dave's life at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff at Paramount Senior Living and the Bayada Hospice nurses for the loving care and support given to Dave and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dave's memory to Christiana Presbyterian Church or Deep Roots at Clairvaux Farm, P.O. Box 113, Earlville, MD 21919; or Bayada Hospice of Delaware, 750 Shipyard Dr. Suite 101, Wilmington, DE 19801. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal on July 5, 2019