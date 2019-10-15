|
Milton McGinty Christie
Wilmington, DE - Milton "Mac" Christie, 95, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Monday, October 14, 2019.
Mac was born in Alpine, Alabama on April 30, 1924, son of the late Milton C. and Annie M. (McGinty) Christie. A veteran of the United State Army Air Corps, he served our county during World War II and was stationed in the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater. Mac was employed as a textile engineer with the DuPont Company, having retired in 1989 after 38 years of dedicated service.
An avid gardener, Mac enjoyed hiking, relaxing walks and visiting our national parks. He was a proficient builder of model aircraft, remote control cars and boats, and was very "DIY" talented. Mac served on the board of directors of the Highland West Civic Association for more than 30 years.
In addition to his parents, Mac was predeceased by his first wife, Christine; his sister, Molly; his brother, Pat.
Mac is survived by his wife, Paula Sterenchock Christie; his sons, John Christie (Cheryl) and Michael Christie (Lorraine); his step-sons, Todd Sterenchock and Dr. Trent Sterenchock (Misty); his grandchildren, Lauren, Matthew and Madison; his great grandson, Jameson; his sister, Ann Haenggi.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Sunday, October 20 from 2:00-4:00PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 21 at 1:30PM. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mac may be made to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 (www.dav.org) or Veterans of Foreign Wars, 406 W. 34th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
www.vfw.org
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2019