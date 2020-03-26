|
Minnie F. Wilson
Minnie F. Wilson 74, departed this life on March 21, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of Raymond Wilson; step mother of Sonya L. Johnson, Tosya Potts and Raymond Wilson II; sister of Oakford Taylor Jr., William A. Taylor and the late Shirley M. Taylor. She is also survived by 5 step grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Her viewing will be 9-11am on Monday, March 30th at the Congo Funeral Home 2317 N. Market St. Services will be private. Burial Delaware Veterans Cemetery. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020