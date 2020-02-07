|
Miriam E. Doughten, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, with her youngest daughter by her side. Miriam was born on March 3, 1927, to the late Harrison H. and Emily (String) Edwards, of Swedesboro, NJ. Miriam graduated from Swedesboro High School and New Jersey State Teachers College at Glassboro. Soon after graduation she married the love of her life, Frank A. Doughten, Jr. In addition to raising four children, Miriam masterfully balanced a teaching career that included positions in Salem, Pedricktown and Pennsville. She spent the majority of her years in kindergarten until her retirement in 1983. Miriam's love of children extended to her church life. She served in numerous capacities throughout her lifetime as she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, children's mission groups, and led Bible studies. At the time of her death, she was a member of Crossbridge Community Church in Swedesboro, NJ.
Miriam's favorite class of students was her family. She taught them many life lessons: have faith in God, pray without ceasing, lovingly serve the Lord, and . . . be sure to take vacations together - preferably in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Miriam suffered with myelodysplastic syndrome during the last ten years of her life. She became a recognized face at the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center and was given kind, attentive care by Dr. Jamal Misleh, Jodie Delesio, and many compassionate nurses.
Miriam was tenderly cared for by her loving daughter, Ann Doughten, throughout her long illness.
Miriam is survived by her children, Paula (Stephen) Clark, Cathy Curlett, Sarah Ann Doughten, and Harrison (Linda) Doughten; and her brother-in-law, William (Doris) Doughten. Miriam was affectionately known as Middie-Mom by her grandchildren -Stephen (Ryan) Clark, Alyson (Jon) Wells, Christine Minker, Faith (Aaron) Cooke, Cara (Guy) Pusey and David Curlett. Miriam's ten great-grandchildren - Caleb, Rachel, Jacob, Sarah, Hannah, Griffin, Bella, Grace, William, and Samuel - held a special place in her heart. Miriam was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years and her son-in-law, John W. Curlett.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, February 14th, from 11 am - noon, at First Baptist Church, 89 W. Mill Street, Pedricktown, NJ 08067. A memorial service will begin at noon, followed by burial in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Pedricktown at the above address or to Crossbridge Community Church, 201 Kings Highway, Woolwich Township, NJ 08085. Please visit www.htlayton.com to leave a note of condolence to her family. Arrangements are by the H.T. Layton Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020