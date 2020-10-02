Miriam M. Eichbaum
Wilmington - Miriam Mann Eichbaum, 97, of Wilmington soared fearlessly through life until she ascended into the arms of the angels in Heaven on September 10, 2020 at Christiana Hospital.
Miriam was born on the family farm in Renick, WV the daughter of Annie (Thompson) and Ernest P. Mann. She graduated from Renick High School in 1944 and attended Berea College in Berea, KY and West Virginia Tech in Montgomery, WV pursing a degree in Industrial Arts.
She was born way ahead of her times, crashing through the glass ceiling to be a drafts woman at DuPont for 30 years, retiring in the early 1980's. And this was when smoking at desks was still normal and women couldn't be on a mortgage or a car loan. During her downtime before and after retirement she loved being a member of the St Mark's United Methodist Church and the Dorcas Dolls Circle Group. She enjoyed the theater in New York City, Philadelphia, and locally, Longwood Gardens, the Tri-State Bird Rescue, sewing, knitting, and a daily glass of sherry. She also enjoyed making clothes for her "children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren." She also crocheted hundreds of hats for newborns to be donated to local hospitals. Additionally, she was a participant in the St Mark's pillowcase project for local hospital pediatric wards. Her late husband, Harry built about 80 cabinets in their basement for the Tri-State Bird Rescue. After losing the love of her life of 48 years, Harry in 2002 she remained in their home until she fell ill just ten days before her passing.
Miriam was very witty and loved to laugh. She loved being with family and family loved being with her, sharing stories of her life and wonderful tidbits of wisdom. Her favorite sayings were: "You can be replaced," "What other people think of me is none of my business," and "Love you more." Our family will miss her dearly.
Miriam was predeceased by her husband, Harry E. Eichbaum, her brothers, Conrad and Fredric and her sister Ernestine Ceilley. She is survived by the nephews, Bill Eichbaum, Jr. (Sarah), Thomas Eichbaum (Sandy), John Mann (Teresa), Bill Mann (Gail), Mike Mann (Sue), Chuck Mann (Lisa), her niece, Katie Beckett (Dewey), and many great nieces and great nephews and many great great nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be livestreamed at 12 noon on Saturday, October 10, 2020 on Miriam's obituary page at www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com
. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St Mark's UMC, 1700 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19804 or to Tri-State Bird Rescue, 170 Possum Park Hollow Road, Newark, DE 19711. Online condolences may be made by visiting Mealeyfuneralhomes.com