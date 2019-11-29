Services
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:45 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Mishler H. "Mitch" Reinhart


1938 - 2019
Mishler H. "Mitch" Reinhart Obituary
Mishler H. "Mitch" Reinhart

New Castle - Mishler H. "Mitch" Reinhart, age 81, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE on April 8, 1938, he was a son of the late Mishler H. and Edith Bella (Rose) Reinhart, Jr. Mitch began working at The Dog House in New Castle at the age of 13. He was later promoted to general manager and in February of 2011 became the owner. Active with the Masons, he was Past Master of Christiana Lodge #35 A.F. & A.M.

In addition to his parents, Mitch was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Rose and Raymond Rose; and daughter, Sherry Vanderkleve. He is survived by his companion, Joanne Catalano of Woodstown, NJ; children, Gary R. Reinhart of Bear, Darlene Spence of New Castle, Ruth Weicker of Wilmington and M. Aaron Reinhart of Dover; stepson, Joseph E. Reinhart of New Castle; brother, William Reinhart of New Castle; 17 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 6:45 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a Masonic service will begin at 6:45 pm. A memorial service will begin at 7 pm. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mitch's memory to Christiana Lodge #35 A.F. & A.M., 1406 Wilmington Road, New Castle, DE 19720.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
