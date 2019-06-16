|
Missy Kitchell Lickle
Montchanin - Missy Kitchell Lickle hosted her final party on Friday morning, May 24th, 2019. Monkeys danced on scarlet and yellow curtains, bouquets and balloons flooded the room, friends and family spoke softly, smiling and crying, as a warm breeze gently poured into the golden light of her bedroom.
Missy was an incredible woman even in her last moments, singing 'what a wonderful world' and laughing with her kids. She was a mother to so many, aside from the four hell raisers she and DC were so blessed to have. She taught us how to make up words, to be spalookydoodle in the most doodleumpus of times. How to strum to the rhythm of life and dance to the music of the birds. How to walk through (and identify) the flowers and to appreciate the rain. She always encouraged us to follow our dreams, and to try again if plans didn't work out as expected.
Her friendship was a badge of honor, reserved only for those who understood the depth and grace of her stoic, jovial heart. She always had a smile on her face and knew the right time to stop a conversation and switch to a new subject (a perfect pop partner). She controlled a room without saying much, because a woman like that who gives you so much of her heart, attention, and acceptance didn't deserve anything less than respect. It is beautiful to watch a beautiful woman age. No matter how much wisdom and life she has instilled in us, her presence left so much to still be learned from. If anyone has had the pleasure to take a page from her book, they surely have led a better life because of it. May our next steps be guided by the footprint she left in our hearts. You are every big round moon, every floodlight flower, and everything and more and more and more.
Published in The News Journal on June 16, 2019