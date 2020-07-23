Mitzi Cohen Echt
Israel - Mitzi Cohen Echt passed away in Modi'in, Israel, on June 29, 2020 after suffering from Alzheimer's disease for more than 10 years.
Born Mitzi Cohen in Murfreesboro, TN., on July 26, 1951, the second of five children of the late Marilyn and Mort Cohen. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Elliott Echt; her daughter Chana Oz (Holly) and husband Yehoshua and four children of Modi'in, Israel; Jon Echt and wife Katrina and two children of Sunnyvale, CA.; her sisters Adele Cohen of Atlanta, GA; Diane Green of Columbia, MD; and brothers Mike Cohen of Jupiter, FL; and Rich Cohen of Atlanta, GA.
Mitzi graduated from Central High School in 1969, then Miami University (Ohio) in 1973, and received a master's degree from the University of Michigan in 1975. Jobs and marriage took her to Richmond, VA.; Bartlesville, OK; and Wilmington, DE where she lived from 1983 to 2017. She was a tax preparer for H&R Block and enrolled agent with the IRS for many years working with countless people in the Wilmington area. In every location she was active in the Jewish community and her congregations which included a stint as the President of the Sisterhood at Adas Kodesh Shel Emeth in Wilmington. Since 2017 she and her husband lived in Israel.
Along with being a great conversationalist and storyteller who could keep you on the edge of your seat, Mitzi saw the good in people and was devoted to several charitable causes including Hadassah. Above all else, Mitzi was a devoted mother and loving grandmother.
The funeral was held on June 30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hadassah at hadassah.org
.