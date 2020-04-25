|
Mobile Visitation Notice
Newark, DE - The staff of Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home remain committed to blessing those we serve. Our hearts go out to all those who have lost loved ones, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited the ability to gather with family and friends. Many of the cultural universals surrounding death and dying have been disrupted and families are forced to grieve in isolation. While we agree with preventative actions being enforced, we also understand the importance of social support in a time of loss and grieving. Our operations continue in full compliance with CDC and NFDA guidelines on the state and national level. All precautions are taken by our team to provide safe, loving care to the families we help every day.
To allow for the personal expression of condolences during this difficult time, we are offering a "mobile visitation" for families who choose to participate. The mobile visitation will be implemented as follows: Upon arrival at the funeral home, guests will be directed to remain in their vehicle and drive to the visitation area at the appointed time. Those with COVID-19 symptoms are respectfully asked to not attend. Social distancing restrictions will be strictly enforced. Services and burials will continue to be private and limited to less than 10 people.
It is our pledge to preserve the utmost in care, privacy, and respect for our families; to uphold CDC guidelines; and continue to protect our community. We thank you for allowing our family to care for yours and entrusting your loved ones to us. This is a sacred duty that we never take lightly. We join you in praying for our community, those experiencing loss, and first responders. We appreciate your prayers for all the last responders who continue to serve the community as well.
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
www.stranofeeley.com
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020