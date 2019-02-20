Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Modesta Caraballo Albino


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Modesta Caraballo Albino Obituary
Modesta Caraballo Albino

Wilmington - Modesta Caraballo Albino, age 78, of Wilmington, DE, was welcomed into eternal peace to the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, February 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 6-8 PM and again on Monday, February 25, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Modesta's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. For expanded obituary, directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
