Modesta Caraballo Albino
Wilmington - Modesta Caraballo Albino, age 78, of Wilmington, DE, was welcomed into eternal peace to the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, February 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
A visitation will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 6-8 PM and again on Monday, February 25, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Modesta's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. For expanded obituary, directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019