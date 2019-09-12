|
|
Mona Lois Ridout
Wilmington - Mona Lois Ridout went to the Lord April 21, 2019 Easter Morning with her family present. She is the daughter of Lois Ridout and the late Dr. Daniel Ridout, Jr., survived by her sister Danna Ridout Trotter and her husband Paul,Sr, Dr. Daniel "Bruce" Ridout III and his wife Maria Carmelita, her close first cousin and 2nd brother Clarence "Terry" Boney and his wife Miriam, Paul Trotter, Jr (her nephew) and his wife Okiima and great niece Oriyah Titia, Patricia Carr Ridout , and adopted family, Betty and Frank Thornton.
Mona was a graduate of Ursuline Academy 1975 and finished with high distinctions and numerous honors. She subsequently finished Wellesley College 1979 in Massachusetts with a BA degree in anthropology, consistent with her passion for multiculturalism, religion, and international studies. Her work studies took her to Ghana and Israel. She loved religion, especially Judeo-Christian theology, and marveled at how increasing knowledge enhanced her overall spiritual awareness and her tremendous belief in God. After her studies, she briefly stayed home to help take care of her grandfather, Rev/ Dr. Daniel L Ridout, Sr. She then became an assistant Dean of Admissions at Lock Haven State University, Pennsylvania. At Lock Haven, she was intimately involved with the international students and became successful in those academic endeavors. Although still very young, she was suddenly stricken and severely disabled with Multiple Sclerosis that progressed relentlessly over the years until her death. She suffered enormously for a very long time but maintained her faith, love of family, and persistent memory of loved ones and acquaintances, but she never complained and kept that wonderful smile and great sense of humor.
Mona was a very caring and loving human being, consistent with her mother's description of her at birth: Angel Face.
Her Memorial Service is September 21, 2019 (Her Birthday) 2pm Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthews 719 N. Shipley St Wilmington, DE 19801 302 656 6628
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019