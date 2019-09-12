Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthews
719 N. Shipley St
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mona Ridout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mona Lois Ridout

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mona Lois Ridout Obituary
Mona Lois Ridout

Wilmington - Mona Lois Ridout went to the Lord April 21, 2019 Easter Morning with her family present. She is the daughter of Lois Ridout and the late Dr. Daniel Ridout, Jr., survived by her sister Danna Ridout Trotter and her husband Paul,Sr, Dr. Daniel "Bruce" Ridout III and his wife Maria Carmelita, her close first cousin and 2nd brother Clarence "Terry" Boney and his wife Miriam, Paul Trotter, Jr (her nephew) and his wife Okiima and great niece Oriyah Titia, Patricia Carr Ridout , and adopted family, Betty and Frank Thornton.

Mona was a graduate of Ursuline Academy 1975 and finished with high distinctions and numerous honors. She subsequently finished Wellesley College 1979 in Massachusetts with a BA degree in anthropology, consistent with her passion for multiculturalism, religion, and international studies. Her work studies took her to Ghana and Israel. She loved religion, especially Judeo-Christian theology, and marveled at how increasing knowledge enhanced her overall spiritual awareness and her tremendous belief in God. After her studies, she briefly stayed home to help take care of her grandfather, Rev/ Dr. Daniel L Ridout, Sr. She then became an assistant Dean of Admissions at Lock Haven State University, Pennsylvania. At Lock Haven, she was intimately involved with the international students and became successful in those academic endeavors. Although still very young, she was suddenly stricken and severely disabled with Multiple Sclerosis that progressed relentlessly over the years until her death. She suffered enormously for a very long time but maintained her faith, love of family, and persistent memory of loved ones and acquaintances, but she never complained and kept that wonderful smile and great sense of humor.

Mona was a very caring and loving human being, consistent with her mother's description of her at birth: Angel Face.

Her Memorial Service is September 21, 2019 (Her Birthday) 2pm Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthews 719 N. Shipley St Wilmington, DE 19801 302 656 6628
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.