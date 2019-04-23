|
Mona Ridout
Wilmington - Mona Ridout, age 62 went home to be with the Lord April 21, 2019 in Wilmington surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of Lois Ridout and the late Dr. Daniel Ridout Jr., sister of Dr Daniel "Bruce" Ridout III (Maria Carmelita) and Danna Ridout-Trotter (Paul Sr.). She is also survived by her nephew Paul Trotter Jr. (Okiima), her great-niece Oriyah Titia and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service will be at 11am on Wednesday, April 24th at the Congo Funeral Home, 201 N. Gray Ave. There will be no viewing. www.congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 23, 2019