Moneta J. Sleet III
February 3, 1987 - May 18, 2020
Moneta J. Sleet, III was born on February 3, 1987 at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. He was the elder of two children born to the union of Mary K. Grantham of Silver Spring, Maryland and Gregory M. Sleet of Wilmington, Delaware. His sister, Kelsi M. Sleet, resides in Northampton, Massachusetts.
Moneta spent the first eight years of his education at Wilmington Friends School in Delaware. He then transferred to Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Delaware. Like his grandfather, Pulitzer Prize winning photographer, Moneta Sleet, Jr., young Moneta was drawn to photography, seemingly getting inspiration from trips beginning at the age of five with his granddad to the dark room at the offices of Johnson Publishing Company in New York City. Whatever they created in that dark room, it stayed with Moneta throughout his life. While at Brandywine, he took several classes in photography, earning consistent praise and high marks for his creativity and the quality of his images.
After graduating from Brandywine High School in 2005, Moneta's college years began at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia where he studied applied physics. He was a unique and special person who possessed true and inspired talent for things both technical and creative. Even while enrolled in a challenging major, the creative side of his brain and his passion for photography motivated him to submit an image for consideration by the editors of the college's student literary magazine published annually by the English department. The editors told Moneta that his submission was the first by a freshman to be selected for publication. His love and gift for building complex electronic devices such as stereo systems, his remarkable understanding of technology often seemed to compete with, yet inform and augment, his artistic side. He had a unique innate ability to create something from nothing. Seemingly random things would often find their way home with Moneta because he had the vision to see what they could become. This capacity was reflected in Moneta's photography as well. He saw something striking in the everyday people and places he encountered, transforming the ordinary to the extraordinary.
Guided by his artistic spirit, in 2009, Moneta transferred to the University of The Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The application process required that he submit a portfolio of his work for review by the admissions committee. The head of the committee remarked that it was the finest collection of work he'd ever seen from a transfer student in his years at UARTS. The quality of his application won Moneta a substantial scholarship - something of which he was very proud, as were his parents. Moneta's talent was palpable. His art spoke for him, and it spoke again when one of his images was selected as the lead photograph in one of the university's annual exhibits.
Moneta's journey through life followed a circuitous path. Led by his passion for photography, he found his way to the Watkins College of Art in Nashville, Tennessee to study large format photography.
Working with his cousin, art curator, Tosha Grantham, Moneta launched his professional career as a photographer. His work was featured in exhibits, and he was selling numbered prints of several of his images. Along the way, he reconciled his two interests in technology and art when he invented his own unique system for developing color film. He named his system, "SleetChrome." Moneta was in the process of building a website to showcase his work to a larger audience. It was all coming together for this talented and gifted young professional but God had another plan.
The death of this gifted and much loved young man has caused overwhelming sadness, but, when thinking about Moneta, perhaps most important are the words so often used to describe him: gifted, kind, unique. The words of one individual capture the thoughts and reflections of many who knew him well and many who only encountered him briefly along his path through life. This person, who knew him better than some, but not as well as others, said of Moneta: "He was such a creative and gentle soul; he was always pleasant; he was so very creative and smart; he will be missed from this earth." Our dear Moneta will indeed be missed from this earth - missed by each of us who loved him so very, very much!
In addition to his parents and sister, Moneta is survived by two aunts, Emmy Lou Wilson of Detroit, Michigan and Lisa Sleet, of Bay Shore, New York, two uncles, Milton Grantham and Timothy Grantham, both of Richmond, Virginia, as well as a host of cousins and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Moneta J. Sleet, III Memorial Fund at the Delaware Community Foundation by going to the Foundation's website at www.delcf.org and clicking on the Giving Page for Moneta's fund.
When conditions permit, the family plans to hold a celebration of Moneta's life.
Published in The News Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.