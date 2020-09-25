Monica Zupito



Newark - Monica A. Zupito, age 57, of Newark, DE passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020.



Born in Alameda, California on January 8, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Orland and Anna McDonald. She attended Encinal High School and graduated in 1981. While raising her family she moved to the east coast living first in Pennsylvania, then Delaware, her place of residence for the past 28 years.



Monica had a passion for life, she enjoyed spending time with her six grandchildren and caring for her mother. In her spare time, she could be found reading a good book or singing karaoke with friends.



She is survived by her three children and six grandchildren, Kyle Mueller (Erin) of Middletown, DE and their children Jacob and Addison; Aaron Mueller (Megan) and their children Madison, Chase, and Emma; and John Zupito (Kelsey) and their child Aubree, all of New Castle, DE. She is also survived by her sister Jo Ann Hogg (John) of Lexington Park, MD, nephew Terrence, and niece Chelsea.



A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am to 12 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Daniel & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 North Broad Street, Middletown, DE, where a private funeral service will be held for family. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store