Morita Mae Greist
Hockessin, DE - Morita was born in Lowell, MA and departed this earth surrounded by her loving family on July 9, 2019.
She married her high school sweetheart, Wishard "Wish" Greist, Jr. and were married for 50 years until his death in 2004.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Lewis and Allison Douglass (Steve), grandchildren, Matthew (Kate) Greist, Jason (Hollie) Lewis, Jennifer (Rob) Evans, Ashlee (Dan) Calhoun and 5 great grandchildren, Brooks, Isabella, Katie, Massey and Christopher. She is also survived by her brother, Kirk (Marcia) Field.
Morita graduated from Beaver College with a degree in Home Economics. She taught for several years and later was a preschool/kindergarten teacher at Burkholder's.
She was an active member for many years at Limestone Presbyterian Church and a volunteer with the American Cancer Society. Morita resided at Cokesbury Village for the past 8 years. Her greatest joy in life was time spent with family. She loved beach days in Cape May family pool days and holidays.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Cokesbury Village, especially the Cokesbury Specialized Hospice team and her friends, Bonita, Christine and Amy.
In lieu of flowers, she requests donations to Cokesbury Village Specialized Hospice, 726 Loveville Rd., Hockessin, DE 19707.
Burial will be private. A celebration of Life Service will be held at Cokesbury Village on July 27 at 2 pm. All her friends are invited. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from July 14 to July 21, 2019