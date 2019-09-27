|
|
Morris E. "Cap" Justice
Dagsboro - Morris "Cap" E. Justice, age 83, of Dagsboro, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 2019 at his home.
He was born in Williamsville, DE on November 10, 1935 son of the late Isaac E. Justice and the late Vina A. (Tyre) Justice. Cap owned and operated Morris Justice Construction Company for over 55 years before his retirement in 2016.
Mr. Justice was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed rabbit hunting in his younger years. He will be remembered as a hard worker that provided for his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sara "Sally" (Grubb) Justice; a son, Joe Justice of Dagsboro, DE; a sister, Rosina C. Martz and her husband, William of Dillsburg, PA; a brother, Harvey Justice and his wife, Joan of Dagsboro, DE and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, DE 19945, where friends and family may call after 1 PM. Interment will follow at St. George's Cemetery in Clarksville, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Cap's name to St. George's United Methodist Church, 34281 Omar Rd., Frankford, DE 19945
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 27, 2019