Morris W. Tucker
Bridgeville - Morris Tucker, age 85, of Bridgeville, DE, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. Morris "Jackie" to friends and family, was born in 1934. He was the son of the late Laura (Collins) Raulston and William "Jack" Tucker.
Morris was a 1953 graduate of Bridgeville High School. He was an accomplished heavy equipment operator and mechanic. Morris and his cousin owned and operated C & T construction for many years.
He is survived by his son Morris Tucker his wife, Teresa of Seaford and their daughter Heather Smoot her husband Scott and their children Korey, Kaleb and Kyler and daughter Laura Phillips her husband, Ben and their son Cole of Seaford. He is also survived by his sister, Jean McQuaide of Dover.
Services and Burial will be at Bridgeville Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, Bridgeville, DE.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019