Morton Brown
Wilmington - Age 89, a retired DuPont Co. chemist, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at his home in Wilmington, DE, of myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood marrow disorder.
Brown worked at DuPont for more than three decades, first at the company's Experimental Station in Wilmington, then at its Chestnut Run installation, where he developed polymers for use in high-voltage cable insulation and other industrial products.
He held numerous patents and was the author of many technical papers that were published in industry journals and delivered at conferences.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY, on May 7, 1931, to Harry Brown, a jeweler, and his wife, Kate. His parents died when he was a boy, and he was raised in Palm Beach, FL, by his uncle, Dr. Barney Blicher and his aunt, Sophie.
After graduating from Palm Beach High School in 1948, he earned a bachelor's degree from Cornell University, a master's from Duke University and a PhD in organic chemistry in 1957 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
He was a voracious reader of history and biography, especially books on the Civil War and World War II, and subscribed to as many as three daily newspapers. He enjoyed classical music, particularly Mozart, and collected antique maps.
Brown was a longtime member of Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth Synagogue, where he was a volunteer with the Minyannaires program for boys.
Preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Cissy and Jerry Tishman of Palm Beach, FL; he is survived by his wife of 62 years, Roberta; his three sons, Howard (Stephanie) of East Brunswick, NJ, Peter (Victoria) of Jenkintown, PA, and Steve (Toni) of Marietta, GA; eight grandchildren, Michelle, Sophie, Ben, Emma, Joey, Danny, Sydney, and Cecile; nieces, Carole Klein and Amy Wilkinson, of West Palm Beach, FL.
His daughter-in-law Vickie lovingly helped take care of him in his final weeks.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth Synagogue (www.akse.org) or Delaware Hospice (www.delawarehospice.org).
Published in The News Journal from May 12 to May 17, 2020.