Muriel M. Olszewski
New Castle - Muriel M. Olszewski, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, who died in 1999. She is survived by her daughter, Anna Bird, her husband, Alan, and their daughter, Prisca, all of Chilliwak, British Columbia; son, David Olszewski, and his wife, Sharon, and their children, Dave, Paul and Nichole, all of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Judy Burke and husband, John, of New Castle, DE.
Services are private. Mrs. Olszewski would ask that her family's privacy be honored during this difficult time.
