|
|
Myra B. Eastburn
Newark - Myra Eastburn (nee Perry) passed away on April 19, 2019. Myra was born on February 28, 1944 in Wilmington, Delaware. She grew up in Hockessin and was a graduate of AI DuPont High School. After a brief stint at the University of Delaware, she decided to jump ship and move to New York City to work for the DuPont Company. It was during this time she met her husband of 48 years, Laverne Eastburn, while home visiting her family in Delaware. Eventually, she and Laverne moved back to Delaware where she continued to work for DuPont, taking an early retirement after 29 years as an Executive Assistant. Myra was an avid reader, a crossword puzzle whiz, a "Two-Sip Sally", a Motown enthusiast, a cautious traveler, but most of all, Myra was a devoted mother and grandmother. Nothing brought Myra more joy than time spent with her family, daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Grant and Jessica (Charles Heisey); four grandchildren, Aidan, Anna, Logan, and Zachary.
The entire Eastburn, Grant and Heisey families invite you to celebrate in Myra's life on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10AM to 11AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd in Newark, where a memorial service will be held at 11AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Assoc., 912 Killian Hill Rd SW, Suite 205, Lilburn, GA 30047. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.
STRANO & FEELEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
(302) 731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019