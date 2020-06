Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Myrna's life story with friends and family

Share Myrna's life story with friends and family

Myrna Lynn Fair



8/9/1952- 4/29/2020



Myrna passed away peacefully after a long illness. We will celebrate her life on Saturday, June 6th at 11 am at her home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store