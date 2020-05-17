Myron Solomon Sr.
Newark - Myron James Anthony Solomon, 73 of Newark, DE, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Born in Patton, PA, on November 11, 1946, he was the son of the late Milton and Mary Ann (Zumovitch) Solomon.
Mr. Solomon worked as a Furnace Operator for City Steel, Claymont, DE. Always a hard worker, he had previously held positions as a Supervisor-Foreman and Heavy Equipment Operator.
In his spare time he enjoyed computers. But his family was what brought him the most joy, loving the time they all spent together. In his early years, he was an avid coin collector.
Survivors include his loving wife: Valerie Gail Solomon; 5 children: Myron "Jim" Solomon (Ksenia), Robert Solomon (Sandy), Leslie Burris (Charles), Daina Smith (Robert Jr.) and Steven Solomon; 11 grandchildren: Anna Hullihen, Heather Solomon, Kevin Love, James Solomon, Amber Solomon, Danielle DeVore, Rebecca MacPherson, Travis Burris, Valerie Burris, Carah Smith and Robert Smith III; and 5 great grandchildren: Destiney Solomon, Brayden DeVore, Alexander MacPherson, Emily MacPherson and Lyam Burris. He is also survived by 3 siblings: Mona Carney, Marvin Solomon and Manley Solomon. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers: Mead Solomon and Mason Solomon.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD. Funeral service will be held Saturday at 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from May 17 to May 20, 2020.