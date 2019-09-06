|
N. Keith Sinclair
Elkton, MD - N. Keith Sinclair, age 64, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Born in Elkton on May 16, 1955, he was the son of the late Norval E. and Dorothy Wessel Sinclair.
Mr. Sinclair was employed as a 911 Dispatcher for Cecil County Department of Emergency Services for 43 years.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Cynthia "Cindi" Snyder Sinclair; children, Michael K. Sinclair and Kristin N. Sinclair, both of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Madison and Rylan; and siblings, Kevin S. Sinclair (Katie), Elkton, MD, and Kathleen A. Opal (Bill), Wake Forest, NC.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 6, 2019