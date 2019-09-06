Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
N. Keith Sinclair


1955 - 2019
N. Keith Sinclair Obituary
N. Keith Sinclair

Elkton, MD - N. Keith Sinclair, age 64, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Born in Elkton on May 16, 1955, he was the son of the late Norval E. and Dorothy Wessel Sinclair.

Mr. Sinclair was employed as a 911 Dispatcher for Cecil County Department of Emergency Services for 43 years.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Cynthia "Cindi" Snyder Sinclair; children, Michael K. Sinclair and Kristin N. Sinclair, both of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Madison and Rylan; and siblings, Kevin S. Sinclair (Katie), Elkton, MD, and Kathleen A. Opal (Bill), Wake Forest, NC.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, September 9, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
