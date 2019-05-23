|
|
Naaman (Chuck) Summers, Jr.
Clayton - Born in Wilmington, DE on May 13, 1950 to the late Naaman, Sr. and Marjarine V. Summers; departed this life on May 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and devoted wife of 47 years, Barbara(Richardson).
Service of celebration will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25 at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 229 E. Commerce St., Smyrna. Viewing from 9-11 a.m.; with the formal homegoing service to follow. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, 420 S. Dupont Blvd, Smyrna.
Published in The News Journal on May 23, 2019