Services
Evan W Smith Funeral Services
518 S Bay Rd
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 526-4662
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
229 E. Commerce St.
Smyrna, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church
229 E. Commerce St.
Smyrna, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Naaman Summers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naaman (Chuck) Summers Jr.


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Naaman (Chuck) Summers Jr. Obituary
Naaman (Chuck) Summers, Jr.

Clayton - Born in Wilmington, DE on May 13, 1950 to the late Naaman, Sr. and Marjarine V. Summers; departed this life on May 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and devoted wife of 47 years, Barbara(Richardson).

Service of celebration will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25 at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 229 E. Commerce St., Smyrna. Viewing from 9-11 a.m.; with the formal homegoing service to follow. Interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, 420 S. Dupont Blvd, Smyrna.

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 526-4662
Published in The News Journal on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now