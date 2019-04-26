Services
Nabil M. Osman


Nabil M. Osman

Millsboro - Nabil M. Osman, age 76, of Millsboro, DE formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, DE.

He was born in Mansoura, Egypt and began his working career as a food and beverage manger for Oberoi Hotels in Egypt. After moving to the United States, he continued his career with Dupont and Cigna. Mr. Osman also taught at The Restaurant School in Philadelphia, PA.

Nabil loved this country and was proud to be an American citizen. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved his dog, Seti.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Barbara H. Osman; a stepson, Ian Gallicano and his wife, Tammy and two grandsons, Alex and Vaughn Gallicano.

Services and burial are private.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
