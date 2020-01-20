|
|
Nadine B. Hudson
Wilmington - Nadine B. Hudson, age 89, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away January 16, 2019 after a brief illness at Christiana Care Hospital in Wilmington, DE.
She was born December 1, 1930 in Berlin, Maryland and lived most of her life in Wilmington, Delaware with her husband, J. Milton Hudson during his career at the DuPont Company. Following a retirement in Ft. Myers, FL and the death of her husband, she returned to Wilmington and resided in the Stonegates community.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Douglas and Norwood Baker and in 2010 by her husband.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah D. Hudson (her former son-in-law, Louis J. Capano, Jr.) and Janet L. Pieper (Glenn Kenton), both of Wilmington, DE, and her son, John M. Hudson, Jr. (Jacqueline) of Richmond, Va. She is also survived by her two grandsons, Louis J. Capano, III (Christine) of Wilmington and Andrew H. Pieper (Morgan) of Dallas, TX and three great grandchildren, Louis J. Capano, IV, Seraphina M. Capano and Charles G. Pieper.
The family wishes to thank all the skilled and caring staff of Stonegates for their help and support during her stay.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the .
Friends may greet the family Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE. Services will begin at 11:00 am.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 23, 2020