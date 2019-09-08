|
Naithan T. Grzybowski
New Castle - Naithan T. Grzybowski, age 19, of New Castle, DE went to his heavenly home to be with his Nana and Mom on September 3, 2019. Nate loved and cherished his family and will be dearly missed by them. He was a handsome young man with an infectious smile who loved playing baseball and always wore #21. Nate was a 2018 graduate of William Penn High School.
He is survived by his father, Josh Brogan; his grandmother, Freida Davis; grandfathers, Stanley Grzybowski and Charles T. Brogan; his siblings: Natalie, Ethan, Miranda, Josh, Jaycob, and Isabella; his Aunt E. Davis, Aunt Shell Brogan, Aunt Debby and Uncle Terry Masten, Aunt Jessica Bellemare (Chris), Aunt Tracy Gordon, Uncles Bill and Jason Grzybowski; and numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Nate was preceded in death by his Mom, Melisa Grzybowski, his grandfather, Frederick Davis, and his grandmother, Donna Grzybowski.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 10-12 AM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Nate's life will begin at Noon. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
