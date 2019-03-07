Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Ranalli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Albany Ranalli


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Albany Ranalli Obituary
Nancy Albany Ranalli

New Castle - Nancy Albany Ranalli, age 82, of New Castle, DE, went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 4, 2019.

A visitation will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Nancy's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now