Nancy Albany Ranalli
New Castle - Nancy Albany Ranalli, age 82, of New Castle, DE, went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 4, 2019.
A visitation will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Nancy's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
