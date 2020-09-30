Nancy Ann Comegys
Wilmington - Nancy Ann Comegys, age 78, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at her home on September 28, 2020. Born May 12, 1942 in Louisville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Lora (Beck) and Tirey Vickers. Nancy worked as a medical transcriptionist. In her last position she worked 30 years for Delaware Back Pain & Sports Rehabilitation Center. In her retirement, she loved bowling at the Kirkwood Highway Bowlero, playing bingo at the Mid-County Senior Center, spending time at Delaware Park and Atlantic City, reading, and traveling to Las Vegas, Florida and Georgia.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 29 years, Francis "Frank" A. Comegys of Wilmington, DE; her son and daughter-in-law, Brian Bess and Jane Rice of Evans, GA; her daughter and son-in-law, Sherie and Ken Pizzo of Tampa, FL; her grandchildren, Collin, Corin, and Mollie; and her sisters, Jean Adee and Sue Mencke.
As an expression of sympathy, the family suggests donations be made to the Mid-County Senior Center, 1st Regiment Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808, or via midcountyseniorcenter.org
.
A visitation will be held on Friday October 2nd from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. with a memorial service beginning at 12 P.M at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE. A live webcast can be found via her obituary on mealeyfuneralhomes.com