|
|
Nancy Ann Danko
Wilmington - Nancy was born in Wilmington, Delaware on September 19, 1957 to Joseph and Gertrude Schofield. She grew up in Canby park attended St. Elizabeth's.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Joe; sons, John, Kevin and Michael; as well as her brothers, David, Mark and John; sisters, Susan and Amy.
A viewing will be held at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. on Wed. Oct. 2 from 6-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth R. C. Church, 809 S Broom St, Wilmington, DE 19805 on Thurs. Oct. 3 at 11am. Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers Helen Graham Cancer Center 4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713 or Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center 2nd Floor Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711.
302-994-9614
delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019