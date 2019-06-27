Services
Wilmington - Passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Nancy was born and raised in Wilmington. She was a 1971 graduate of St. Elizabeth High School. After graduation Nancy went to work as an administrative assistant at the EDIS Construction Company. She retired this past February after over 30 years of dedicated service.

Nancy took pride in her home, especially her lawn. She spent many hours cutting the grass and perfecting the landscaping. She will be remembered most for being a devoted wife, loving sister, doting aunt, and a true friend to all she met.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William F. and Concetta (Serio) Conley, and her baby dog, Maddie.

Nancy will be dearly missed by her husband of 39 years, Keith A. Hession; her sisters, Linda C. McElrone (James) and Lorraine C. White (Francis); her nieces, Kerry, Carly, and Cassie; and her nephews, Corey, Brett, and Kevin. She is also survived by her brother in law, Kim Hession (Eileen).

All services for Nancy will be private.

Published in The News Journal on June 27, 2019
