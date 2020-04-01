|
Nancy Ann Laing
Wilmington - Nancy Ann Laing, age 64 of Wilmington, DE, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born February 12, 1956 in Dayton, Ohio. She was the daughter of Chester Littler and Blanche Denn.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Blanche Denn; and sister Judy Littler.
Nancy is survived by her son, Tom, and his wife, Stacey; husband and longtime friend Leon; sisters, Rose (Harry), Jean (Keith); brothers, Albert (Linda), John; as well as her grandson, Alex (Rachael); great grandson, Gavin; nieces, Sarah, Maria, Justina and many other nieces and nephews.
Nancy worked for many years at Hares Corner Texaco. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling back to Ohio to visit family. She especially enjoyed taking care of others. She often put other peoples' needs ahead of her own. One of her biggest passions was taking care of her mother, she stayed by her side until her passing. One of her proudest moments was being part of her son's wedding, she had a smile that will never be forgotten. Mom will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020