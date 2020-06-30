Nancy B. Emerson
Nancy B. Emerson

Bear - Nancy B. Emerson, age 88, passed away peacefully at home Saturday June 27th, 2020, where she was surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Donald L Emerson and her son, Douglas L Emerson.

Nancy was a graduate of Avon Grove High School, attended West Chester State Teachers College and was a proud graduate of the University of Delaware where she majored in Elementary Education. After graduation, she worked in the Colonial School District before starting a new career at Hagley Museum as a Guide where she remained for more than 33 years. There she was able to share her knowledge of history with young students and this became her passion before retiring at a young "80".

Nancy was a devoted wife and mother who cherished her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived a long and fulfilling life and was a stabilizing force in our family and we loved her with all our hearts. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Nancy is survived by 3 children; Donald L. Emerson Jr. (Beverly), Donna L. Asbury (Larry) and David L. Emerson (Ginger) 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Due to the coronavirus, private services will be held at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home in Newark. In lieu of flowers, Nancy requests donations be sent to Red Lion Methodist Church, 1545 Church Road, Bear, DE 19701. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
