Nancy B. Rankin
Bear - Nancy B. Rankin, 90, of Bear DE, peacefully passed away on March 30, 2019 at home. She was born in Philadelphia, PA. Nancy graduated from Pitman H.S. in Pitman, NJ and later moved to Wallingford, PA and Milmont Park, PA where she and her husband raised their family.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (with whom she lived), Susan, and her son Jeff and his wife, Marianne. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Kelly and Michelle, and two great grandchildren, Madison and Daniel. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Elsie Burk, sister, Elinor Quillen, and husband, John S. Rankin who passed away in 1975.
She worked as a key punch operator at Sun Oil Co. in Marcus Hook, PA where she met her husband. Later she worked at Trailer Train in Philadelphia, PA. She retired from the DuPont Co. in Wilmington, DE where she worked for 16 years.
She enjoyed playing the cello with the Brandywine Pops. She also enjoyed playing the piano. Other interests included traveling, reading, Academy of Lifelong Learning, Newark Senior Center, and Christian Women's Group.
Nancy was a woman of great faith and unwavering belief in God. She attended River Cross Fellowship. She was an encourager to others, especially in her cards and letters. She loved her family always and in all ways, as she would say, and would help them in any way she could. She will be dearly missed and in their hearts forever.
Special thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to River Cross Fellowship, 77 McCullough Dr., Suites 1 & 2, Southgate Center, New Castle, DE 19720.
A memorial service will be private in Chester, PA.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019